The river with 19 abandoned trolleys

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
River Stour shopping trolleys 'stopping salmon spawning'
This is the river where 19 abandoned shopping trolleys have been found.
Volunteers are removing them from the River Stour in Worcestershire amid fears migrating fish cannot get through the metal barrier, preventing salmon from spawning.
The Salmon in the Stour project has been working in Stourport-on-Severn to improve conditions for all wildlife reliant on the river and its tributaries.
-
20 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-46279319/river-stour-shopping-trolleys-stopping-salmon-spawningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window