The river with 19 abandoned trolleys
River Stour shopping trolleys 'stopping salmon spawning'

This is the river where 19 abandoned shopping trolleys have been found.

Volunteers are removing them from the River Stour in Worcestershire amid fears migrating fish cannot get through the metal barrier, preventing salmon from spawning.

The Salmon in the Stour project has been working in Stourport-on-Severn to improve conditions for all wildlife reliant on the river and its tributaries.

  • 20 Nov 2018
