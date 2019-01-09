Driving my first car at 70
Driving your first car at 70, after years of restoration

Bob Miller, from Redditch in Worcestershire, bought his 1936 Austin 7 Nippy when he was 17.

After years of restoring it Mr Miller, now 70, is finally able to drive it.

He bought the car for £30 in 1966 but due to multiple problems he wasn't able to drive it.

Although he says it's still not a nice car to drive because it's so old, he's glad he's finally completed it.

