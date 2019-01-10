Antarctic trek had 'a few hairy moments'

Video

A British Army officer who is the the first Briton in history to trek unaided across Antarctica has described coming home as "surreal".

Capt Lou Rudd finished the solo 921-mile (1,482km) journey in December after 56 days.

He said since his return he has been "reconnecting to the outside world and hot showers and a normal bed".

The father-of-three is the second person ever to make the journey, after American Colin O'Brady completed the trek on 26 December.