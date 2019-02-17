Mesmerising starling murmuration captured
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mesmerising starling murmuration captured near Leominster

Sarah Church captured this extraordinary video of a murmuration of starlings behind her house.

She said it was "an amazing natural event to behold".

Popular theories for murmurations suggest they are a way to confuse and avoid predators; a way to keep warm; or just a massive signpost in the sky for a safe place to roost.

  • 17 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'It's just one of the wonders'