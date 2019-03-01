Video

A man who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease 18 months ago has ended his life.

John King, from Worcestershire, chose to remove the oxygen mask that was helping him to breathe.

The 77-year-old was in a hospice and his wife was by his side.

A week before his death, he spoke to the BBC to raise awareness of the condition that affects the brain and nervous system.

Read more:Terminally-ill man dies after removing mask

