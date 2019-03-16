Super Hilda celebrates 111th birthday
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Super Hilda celebrates 111th birthday in Redditch

Meet Hilda Clulow, a supercentenarian.

That means she has reached not only the age of 100, but 110 - and on Friday, 111.

The resident of a care home in Redditch, Worcestershire, celebrated her birthday with a party for family and friends.

  • 16 Mar 2019