Factory worker scoops £71m lottery win

A factory worker who has scooped £71m in the EuroMillions lottery is quite happy to admit it "bloody well will" change his life.

Ade Goodchild, 58, was the only winner of the £71,057,439 prize on Friday.

He told a press conference he would retire after 24 years as a metal worker in Hereford, travel the world and buy a home with a swimming pool.

Being single, he denied he was suddenly more attractive overnight, saying "just my wallet is".

Mr Goodchild is the 15th biggest winner in the history of the lottery.