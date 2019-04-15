'Me, my trusty sponge, and road signs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bromsgrove woman on mission to clean filthy road signs
Sarah Milburn cleans street signs daily.
Despite it not being her job, she undertook the task after tackling the sign on her own road a year ago.
She is now taking nominations for those she should visit next, along with her sponge, soap and cloth.
15 Apr 2019
