How diabetes inspired this garden

Karen Tatlow was touched by her stepdaughter, Emma Tatlow's struggle with type 1 diabetes.

Karen, from Lichfield, teamed up with another designer, Katherine Hathaway, to create a show garden for RHS Malvern Spring Festival inspired by her experience.

Katherine’s own father was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in later life.

Both types combined affect one in 15 people in the UK and the garden aims to raise the profile of the condition.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley