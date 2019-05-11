How diabetes inspired this garden

Media player
Karen Tatlow was touched by her stepdaughter, Emma Tatlow's struggle with type 1 diabetes.
Karen, from Lichfield, teamed up with another designer, Katherine Hathaway, to create a show garden for RHS Malvern Spring Festival inspired by her experience.
Katherine’s own father was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in later life.
Both types combined affect one in 15 people in the UK and the garden aims to raise the profile of the condition.
Video journalist: Louise Brierley
11 May 2019
