Learning how to avoid knife-point clashes

A self-defence instructor is visiting all of a town's secondary schools to teach teenagers how to avoid being a victim of knife crime.

Backed by West Mercia Police, Peter Martin says the aim of the project in Redditch is to reassure pupils following a spate of incidents in the West Midlands.

So far, he has spoken to 1,000 students who have been learning that attacks are difficult to thwart once under way, with avoidance a far safer option.