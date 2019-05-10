'How I put right my Jason Donovan regret'

Video

This is the moment a Jason Donovan fan puts right her biggest regret.

When Helen Harris was 12, she won a competition to see the Australian soap star and singer in concert - and as a bonus, the chance to meet him backstage.

But the "painfully shy" schoolgirl could not pluck up the courage and passed on the opportunity.

Now, 29 years later, 41-year-old Mrs Harris has had a second chance - thanks to the help of her husband with a gesture especially for her.

She met her childhood idol on Wednesday when he performed at Artrix Arts Centre in her home town of Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.