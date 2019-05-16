Media player
'A new heart would mean the world to me'
Anna Hadley has a rare condition which affects the heart's ability to pump blood.
The 14-year-old, from Worcester, was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy last year.
She is on the waiting list for a new heart, as are 41 other children in the UK, according to the NHS Blood and Transplant service.
Anna is doing a sponsored 212km (132-mile) bike ride with her father to raise awareness of the need for child donors.
16 May 2019
