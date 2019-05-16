'A new heart would mean the world to me'

Video

Anna Hadley has a rare condition which affects the heart's ability to pump blood.

The 14-year-old, from Worcester, was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy last year.

She is on the waiting list for a new heart, as are 41 other children in the UK, according to the NHS Blood and Transplant service.

Anna is doing a sponsored 212km (132-mile) bike ride with her father to raise awareness of the need for child donors.