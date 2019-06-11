'Why did they free my kids' killer?'

Video

A woman has spoken of her anger after the man who murdered her three children and impaled their bodies on railings was released from prison by the parole board.

David McGreavy was dubbed the "Monster of Worcester" after he killed Elsie Urry's children, Paul Ralph, four, Dawn, two, and nine-month-old Samantha, at their home in the city in 1973.

McGreavy was the family lodger at the time he carried out the killings.

The Ministry of Justice said McGreavy "will be on licence for the rest of his life and subject to strict conditions".