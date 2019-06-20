Video

A charity that sends thousands of soft toys to children living in war zones is preparing to dispatch its 100,000th bear.

The Teddy Trust was started seven years ago in Leominster, Herefordshire, and now sends cuddly toys to children in 15 countries.

Volunteers receives teddies from across the UK then ship them around the world.

They hope to send the next batch of 10,000 teddies to Syria in September.

Video journalist: John Bray