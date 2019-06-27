The robot bringing school to hospital bed
Leukaemia patient uses robot to connect to classroom

Five-year-old Oscar Saxelby-Lee is being treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

He's recovering from a stem cell transplant and needs to be in an isolated area for about 18 months to avoid the risk of infection.

In the meantime, Oscar, from Worcester, stays connected to the classroom - and school friends - by way of a robot nicknamed Ozzybot.

