Airborne marriage proposal at Kylie's Glasto gig

Video

Sarah Adams was in the Glastonbury crowd for Kylie Minogue's set when an aircraft appeared, towing a banner with the words "Sarah Adams Marry Me? Joe."

The Joe in question was Joe Blain - the 29-year-old had been planning his proposal for two months, hoping Sarah, 27, from Malvern, Worcestershire, would not find out.

He picked Glastonbury to pop the question as it is one of Sarah's favourite destinations, having attended the music festival nine times.

But what was her answer?