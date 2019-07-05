Video

A police dog and his handler are to get a bravery award after they were injured while trying to arrest a man armed with a knife.

Bacca was slashed in the head eight times by Mesut Olgun and PC Mike Davey suffered a deep cut to his hand.

Both have made a full recovery following last June's attack, in Bromyard, Herefordshire, but Mr Olgun was found dead in prison three days later.

PC Davey and Bacca - both now retired from West Mercia Police - are to be celebrated at the National Police Bravery Awards on 18 July.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley