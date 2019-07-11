'I couldn't carry on without Adam'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Worcester woman's joy as Ugandan court grants adoption
A woman from Worcestershire says she is relieved and happy at being allowed to adopt a Ugandan orphan she first met five years ago.
Emilie Larter, 27, cared for Adam shortly after his birth in 2014. She was volunteering for a charity in the African country.
Ms Larter, who's from Leigh Sinton, has now been given permission by a judge in Uganda to adopt the boy after three years of legal wrangling.
She will now have to apply to bring him to the UK.
11 Jul 2019
