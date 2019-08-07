Casualty actor becomes A&E nurse in real life

Video

An actor whose credits include a raft of medical dramas has become an A&E nurse in real life.

Vicky Hall played nurses and other roles in programmes including Casualty, Holby City and Doctors before deciding on a career change, training to become a medic off screen.

She said her two children meant the travel demanded by acting was proving harder to juggle, but she also wanted her next challenge to have acting's excitement.

The 42-year-old now works part time at the Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire near her home, although she continues to do voiceover work.