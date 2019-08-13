Video

Dorothy Ballard's house has been a highlight on Ben Bird's bin rounds for the last eight years.

The pair struck up a friendship after refuse collector Ben would make regular stops for a chat with his "favourite lady".

"She makes me laugh every week," he said.

When he found out that he would be collecting her bin on her 100th birthday, Ben, from Kidderminster, decided to surprise her with a cake.

His colleagues filmed it and it has been viewed more than three million times on social media.