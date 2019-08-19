Farmer's horror after 'modern slaves' given work
Worcestershire farmer's horror after slaves given work

A farmer has spoken of his horror at discovering that two of his seasonal workers were being used as slaves.

Derek Wilkinson of Sandford Farm in Worcestershire had employed the workers through a licensed agency.

They were freed after the UK's biggest ever modern slavery prosecution.

