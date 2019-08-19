Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Worcestershire farmer's horror after slaves given work
A farmer has spoken of his horror at discovering that two of his seasonal workers were being used as slaves.
Derek Wilkinson of Sandford Farm in Worcestershire had employed the workers through a licensed agency.
They were freed after the UK's biggest ever modern slavery prosecution.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-49396728/worcestershire-farmer-s-horror-after-slaves-given-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window