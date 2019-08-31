Super Hero, 3, tries out new prosthetic arm

Video

A three-year-old girl has become the youngest person to be offered a newly-designed prosthetic arm.

Hero, who lives with her family near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, has been trying out the new arm for six months.

The soft, supple, prosthetic limb, was made by young design engineers at Matt Wearables. They've been backed by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Traditional prosthetics can be heavy, making them unsuitable for use while a child is growing.