Road turned into river as Teme breaks its banks

Video

Dozens of roads across Herefordshire and Worcestershire were blocked by floodwater on Sunday and this was the scene faced by drivers on the A449 at Powick.

The River Teme reached its highest level since 2007 and its second highest level of all time, the Environment Agency said, following heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

Dave Throup, from the organisation, captured the video.

He said, despite the volume of water flowing across the A449, it was not the river itself, but part of the flood plain, which now covered a huge area around Powick and was making several roads impassable.

However, he added that flood defences were successfully protecting the village itself.