Nipple tattoos 'helped get my femininity back'
Kerry Irvine provides nipple reconstruction for women who have undergone mastectomies.
The tattooist from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, uses Facebook and Instagram to promote her services but many of her images have been banned.
She said her page had been suspended a number of times by the social media giant for displaying sexual content.
Facebook said the content was "removed in error" and had been "restored".
Video journalist: Pete Jones
04 Nov 2019
