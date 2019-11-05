Online praise for boy's Remembrance poem

Video

A schoolboy’s Remembrance poem has won praise from across the world after his mother posted it on Facebook.

Josh Dyer’s poem, One Thousand Men Are Walking, has been read by hundreds of thousands of people online.

The 14-year-old was interviewed by a radio station in Canada.

Josh, from Leominster, Herefordshire, attends Tenbury High Ormiston Academy in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.

He will read the poem at a Remembrance Day service in High Wycombe on Sunday.

Video journalist: John Bray