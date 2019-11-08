Vanessa Redgrave returns to evacuee town

Video

During World War Two, actress Vanessa Redgrave was evacuated to a town in Herefordshire.

Aged three, she and her brother left their parents in London in 1939 to live with their cousin Lucy Kempson in Bromyard.

Thousands of evacuees arrived in the town during the war.

As part of a Remembrance event to commemorate them, she was joined by 200 schoolchildren to retrace her footsteps.