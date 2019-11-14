Roads and schools disrupted by flooding

Media player
Heavy rain brings more flooding to the West Midlands
Heavy rain has brought more flooding to the West Midlands with roads and railway lines blocked and more than 100 schools forced to close.
Flood barriers have been put up in Bewdley and Shrewsbury.
Several drivers had to be rescued from floodwater and the Environment Agency said conditions this morning were "absolutely appalling".
It warned there could be more flooding into the weekend as river levels continue to rise.
14 Nov 2019
