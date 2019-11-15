Residents in Evesham 'afraid' as floodwaters rise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Residents in Evesham 'afraid' as floodwaters rise

As river levels continue to rise in Evesham, Worcestershire more homes and businesses are at risk of flooding.

Some residents have told the BBC they are "afraid" and "worried".

The Environment Agency said the River Avon was at its highest level since 2007, and that some homes and businesses in the town had already flooded.

  • 15 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Roads and schools disrupted by flooding