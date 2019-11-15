Firefighters rescue 100 people from floodwater

Media player
Firefighters rescue 100 people from cars and homes
A fire chief in Worcestershire says his crews have had a "very busy" 24 hours.
Group commander George Marshall, from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, said his teams had rescued more than 100 people, "predominantly from cars, but others from properties".
He said river levels would "peak" Saturday morning, but would take time to recede.
15 Nov 2019
