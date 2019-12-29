The stay-at-home dads supporting other men

Video

Dan Rainsford and Sam Chatterley struggled to feel accepted at female-dominated parent and toddler groups.

The stay-at-home fathers from Cofton Hackett, Worcestershire, decided the answer was to to set up their own dad-friendly stay and play.

Launched in October, Cradle to Crayon takes place every Thursday at the new Cofton village hall.

Both men hope to put an end to the social isolation experienced by them and many fathers in the UK.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley