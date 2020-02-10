The jockey galloping into the history books

Media player
Leominster jockey aims to gallop into the history books
Hollie Doyle left school at 16 to pursue her dream of becoming a jockey and seven years later she is a record breaker.
The 23-year-old from Leominster, rode 116 winners in 2019, the highest number for a female jockey in a season.
She is looking now to make her mark in the big flat races, like the Derby.
10 Feb 2020
