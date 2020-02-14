Chinese students stuck in UK due to coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Chinese students to stay at UK school
Chinese students at a boarding school in Herefordshire cannot travel home because of the coronavirus outbreak.
They will remain in their boarding house at Hereford Cathedral School during half term instead of going back to China.
The outbreak means it's not safe to travel and most flights have been cancelled.
14 Feb 2020
