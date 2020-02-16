Dozens of homes and businesses affected by flooding
Video

Tenbury Wells: Storm Dennis floods homes and businesses

Storm Dennis has struck Worcestershire, where 130 properties in the market town of Tenbury Wells have flooded.

A major incident has been declared in neighbouring Herefordshire and Shropshire, leading to people being evacuated and a major incident being declared.

The Environment Agency has warned there is a "risk to life" as levels in the River Teme continue to rise.

