Storm Dennis: Family rescued in Tenbury Wells
Floodwater from Storm Dennis has seen more than 130 properties evacuated in the market town of Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.
Among the people ferried from their homes were a family rescued when 2ft of water entered the property.
An emergency relief centre has been set up at a nearby school.
17 Feb 2020
