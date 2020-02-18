Media player
Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows flooding in Worcester
Drone footage captures the scale of flooding in Worcester following Storm Dennis.
The aerial footage shows streets and large swathes of land submerged under water.
Around the UK, almost 200 flood warnings remain in place, including six severe - or "danger to life" - warnings.
More rain is expected in parts of the UK later this week, with three yellow Met Office weather warnings issued for north and south Wales and north-west England for Wednesday evening.
