'I'm writing this email to cheer you up'

Video

Children at a primary school in Worcester have been keeping in touch with a care home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Parent Sarah Mitton came up with the idea for pupils at Northwick Manor to write emails to elderly people who were self-isolating.

Jacob, seven, wrote: "I hope you are not worrying too much and are not too lonely. If you are, then I hope this message cheers you up."

Sarah said the emails had been well received by residents at Northwick Grange care home and the school planned to continue the project after the outbreak.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley