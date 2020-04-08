Video

A farmer has shown his support for medical staff treating coronavirus patients by ploughing a giant NHS sign into one of his fields.

Jack Pantall, from Staunton on Wye in Herefordshire, produced the sign in just 16 minutes.

The farmer regularly films updates on his farming life, before his brother Harry, a paramedic in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, uploads them to social media.

Video journalist: John Bray