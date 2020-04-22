Bunting brings cheer to hospital staff

Video

Nearly 300 flags are flying outside a hospital after a school decided to say a public thank you to NHS staff.

Pupils from The Vaynor First School in Redditch, Worcestershire, wanted to show their gratitude to medics at the town's Alexandra Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parent-governor Nikki Wnuk organised the bunting, and placed it around the hospital in the evening so that doctors and nurses would see it at the early-morning shift change.

Video journalist: John Bray