Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Firm's lockdown life is completely rubbish
With household tips closed by local authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus, some people have been looking to private firms to clear their rubbish.
For Junk Monkeys, in Droitwich, Worcestershire, it has meant extra-long days for staff, with bookings now running a week in advance.
-
27 Apr 2020
