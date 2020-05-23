Dancing gran, 88, goes viral with TikTok videos

Video

An 88-year-old grandmother has become a viral sensation on TikTok - with one video of her dancing getting over 25m views.

Ruth Rudd, from Kidderminster, has been filmed by her granddaughter Jess during lockdown.

The pair say they are surprised by their success, with Ruth explaining she's just 'an elderly lady making a fool of herself'.

They want the videos to lift people's spirits and say they won't be stopping filming any time soon.