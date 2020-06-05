Hedgehog not prickly about feasting with fox

Media player
Hedgehog not prickly over dining with fox in Malvern
Fox and the hound? Try fox and the hedgehog...
This garden footage shows the moment the odd couple shares a midnight feast.
The scene was captured by photographer and former BBC cameraman Stu McKenzie in Malvern, Worcestershire.
05 Jun 2020
