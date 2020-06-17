Media player
Redditch Covid-19 patient clapped out of intensive care
There was applause from hospital staff as a father-of-three left intensive care after 59 days.
Leighton Webster's family were twice told he may not survive as he battled coronavirus at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.
The 42-year-old is now continuing his recovery on a Covid-19 ward at the hospital.
His wife, Emma, has praised ICU staff for the care he received.
17 Jun 2020
