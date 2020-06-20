Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Man leaves hospital after more than 90 days
A man who was diagnosed with coronavirus in March has been discharged from hospital after more than 90 days.
Dance teacher Steve White, 56, spent 64 days on a ventilator at Hereford County Hospital and had to learn how to walk again.
At one stage, his family was told by doctors he had only a 1% chance of survival.
Mr White said he was "absolutely petrified" he would not recover and is hoping to soon see his wife Liz, who has dementia and is in a care home.
Video journalist: Lucie Plant
20 Jun 2020
