A man who was diagnosed with coronavirus in March has been discharged from hospital after more than 90 days.

Dance teacher Steve White, 56, spent 64 days on a ventilator at Hereford County Hospital and had to learn how to walk again.

At one stage, his family was told by doctors he had only a 1% chance of survival.

Mr White said he was "absolutely petrified" he would not recover and is hoping to soon see his wife Liz, who has dementia and is in a care home.

Video journalist: Lucie Plant