Covid patient hugs kids after 75 days in hospital
A man whose family was told by medics that he may not survive coronavirus has been reunited with his children - after 75 days apart.

Leighton Webster spent 59 days in intensive care at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire, and a further three weeks recuperating on a ward.

The moment he hugged his children again was captured as staff applauded his hospital departure.

  • 07 Jul 2020
