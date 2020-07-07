Covid patient hugs kids after 75 days in hospital

Media player
Coronavirus: Redditch patient hugs kids after 75 days in hospital
A man whose family was told by medics that he may not survive coronavirus has been reunited with his children - after 75 days apart.
Leighton Webster spent 59 days in intensive care at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire, and a further three weeks recuperating on a ward.
The moment he hugged his children again was captured as staff applauded his hospital departure.
07 Jul 2020
