Working out how to work out at the gym

Droitwich gym manager works out how to get people back to working out
If you've let the exercise regime fall by the wayside during lockdown there's not much longer to wait until you can get back to the gym.
The government has said they'll be allowed to reopen on 25 July, but with social distancing and smaller class sizes, it will feel a bit different.
Lesley Harper of Sanders Fitness in Droitwich, said gyms were entering a 'new era'.
10 Jul 2020
