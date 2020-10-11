Coronavirus: How blind school in Worcester is keeping pupils safe
Adapting to life under coronavirus is tough for many schools, but at New College Worcester there is an extra layer of difficulty.
All 69 pupils are all blind or vision impaired, making social distancing challenging.
The school has adapted by enforcing a strict hygiene regime and teachers wear masks at all times.
All filming was done in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.
A film by Catherine Mackie
