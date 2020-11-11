Ellie, 19, and her 16-year-old sister Hannah, from Herefordshire, are dealing with the devastating loss of their parents.

Their mother Julie died suddenly in February, four years after her husband Peter died from bowel cancer.

The sisters, who were already reeling from the loss of one parent, were now grieving again, and having to deal with funeral arrangements.

Since their father's diagnosis, help has been provided by the charity Hope Support Services, which receives funding from BBC Children in Need.

Produced by Louise Brierley. Filmed by Paul Hutchins. Edited by Jaspal Bilkhu.