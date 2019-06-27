A six-year-old boy who had an aggressive form of leukaemia has switched on the Christmas lights in Worcester, the city where people raised thousands of pounds to help save him.

Oscar Saxelby-Lee, who lives with his family in Worcester, flew with his parents to Singapore for CAR-T therapy, after more than £700,000 was raised through crowdfunding.

Olivia Saxelby, Oscar's mother, previously said that the therapy was not available to Oscar on the NHS. Any money left over from his treatment will go to the Grace Kelly Childhood Cancer Trust.

Mrs Saxelby said turning on the lights was a lovely way to end the year.

