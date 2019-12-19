Becky Hill returned to her former school in Worcestershire to sing her new release, Forever Young.

Pupils from St Anne’s C of E Primary School in Bewdley joined in the performance.

Hill, made her name as a runner-up on the first series of The Voice UK and had a number one single as a featured vocalist on Oliver Helden's Gecko (Overdrive) in 2014.

She said it would be her "dream" to get Christmas number one with her latest song.