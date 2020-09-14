At the beginning of England's third lockdown Leanne McDonald did not have enough laptops for her six children to learn at home.

The mother from Herefordshire contacted her school, who in turn contacted not-for-profit organisation Laptops 4 Kids.

It was set up by consultant Tim Brett in November last year, after he heard an appeal for digital devices on the BBC.

The BBC's Make a Difference team is once again calling on people across the country to donate unwanted laptops and tablets to charities.

This week, the government said it had bought an extra 300,000 laptops and tablets to help disadvantaged children in England.

Produced and edited by Louise Brierley and Laura McMullan.